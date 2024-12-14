BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews braved frigid conditions while battling a multi-alarm blaze that ripped through a home in Mattapan early Saturday morning and left 14 people displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Hazelton Street around 3:45 a.m. found fire coming out of the roof and ordered a second alarm, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was quickly brought under control. There were no reported injuries.

Damage was estimated at $750,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)