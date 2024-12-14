BOSTON (WHDH) - Fire crews braved frigid conditions while battling a multi-alarm blaze that ripped through a home in Mattapan early Saturday morning and left 14 people displaced, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Hazelton Street around 3:45 a.m. found fire coming out of the roof and ordered a second alarm, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire was quickly brought under control. There were no reported injuries.

Damage was estimated at $750,000.

The cause remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox