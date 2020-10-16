Multi-car crash causes major traffic delays on I-93 north in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-car crash on Interstate 93 northbound in Milton caused major traffic delays during the Friday morning commute.

The crash involving seven cars happened in the area of East Milton Square.

The scene has since cleared and all lanes have reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crash cleared, all lanes open but delays still about 45 mins. https://t.co/SK8xcNgwog — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) October 16, 2020

