BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-car crash impacted traffic on Interstate 93 in Charlestown on Thursday morning.

The left and center lanes on the northbound side of the highway were temporarily shut down as crews worked to clear the crash scene.

They have since been reopened.

The cause remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)