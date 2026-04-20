AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-car crash in Amesbury sent a modular home rolling onto its roof in the median of the highway Monday afternoon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State police said troopers responded to I-495 North just south of Route 150 at approximately 3:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found the crash involved a tanker truck, a wide load, a modular home, and a passenger vehicle. State police said the modular home rolled off of a trailer and fell onto its roof.

No one was hurt, and no hazardous materials were involved, according to state police.

MassDOT is on scene working to clean up the area.

State police said the two left lanes will remain closed for approximately four hours.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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