SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is dead following a multi-car crash in Somerset Sunday night.

The accident happened on Route 6 near the Veteran Memorial Bridge.

Troopers said a 34-year-old motorcyclist from Fall River was killed.

No information has been released indicating any other injuries to other parties.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)