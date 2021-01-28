Multi-car crash on Route 95 South in Dedham causes delays

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a multi-car crash in Dedham that caused delays on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a report of crash by Exit 15 on Route 95 southbound found a truck that appears to have rear ended a car, according to a photo shared by the Massachusetts State Police.

Traffic was backed up for approximately two miles because of the crash, police said.

The left lane closed for around 30 minutes as police investigated.

No additional information was immediately available.

#MAtraffic multi-car crash Rte 95 SB at Exit 15 in #Dedham. Left two lanes closed at this time. Traffic backup approximately 2 miles, expect delays. pic.twitter.com/jae3ALageA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 28, 2021

