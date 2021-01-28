Multi-car crash on Route 95 South in Dedham causing delays

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a multi-car crash in Dedham that is causing delays.

Troopers responding to a crash by exit 15 on Route 95 southbound on Thursday afternoon found a truck that appears to have rear ended a car, according to a post from the Massachusetts State Police’s Twitter page.

The left lane is closed as police investigate.

Traffic is backed up approximately two miles because of the crash, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

