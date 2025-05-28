QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A lawsuit was filed over the installation of two religious statues at a public building in Quincy.

The two large statues are of Catholic saints, with one stepping on a devil’s head.

A multi-faith group in the city filed the lawsuit to stop the statues from being installed at the entrance of the city’s new public safety building.

According to the suit, the mayor commissioned the statues, costing taxpayers at least $850,000.

The lawsuit alleges that the planed statues promote one religion over others, in violation of the Massachusetts constitution.

The group is being represented by the ACLU.

