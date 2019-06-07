Multi-million dollar penthouse for sale as luxury skyscraper opens in the Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - A billion-dollar hotel and residential building known as One Dalton opened its doors to the public Tuesday.

As one of the tallest buildings in the city, One Dalton is committed to becoming the social center for the Back Bay, according to owner and developer Richard Friedman.

Four Season amenities are available to anyone, whether they be a guest of the hotel or a resident in one of the multi-million dollar condos.

One Dalton houses the Four Seasons hotel on the lower floors and residential units on the upper levels. Of the three penthouse suites, only two have been sold.

One of the penthouses reportedly sold for more than $40 million.

“If you want the services at the Four Seasons, you don’t have to use anything, but if you want to have maid service, want someone to walk the dog, you want to work out, you want a trainer, it’s a place where you can live,” Friedman said.

Each condo has a spectacular view of the city overlooking, Fenway Park, the Charles River, Back Bay and Cambridge.

“We’ve tried to really make a very special property here,” Friedman said.

There is an entire floor devoted to fitness featuring a gym, pool and spa.

Full-time residents can catch movies on the and more on the 24th floor.

“It has a golf simulator, it has a theater, as well, it has a pet washing room, a studio room,” and much more according to Reed Kandalaft, general manager of the property.

Despite opening earlier in the week, the billion-dollar building is still under construction.

Though many of the condos are unfinished, the prices start at a cool $2.5 million.

Friedman was required to build affordable housing in Roxbury as part of his agreement with the city of Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)