Multi-vehcile crash sends tractor-trailer careening into guardrail, shuts down part of Route 2

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash temporarily shut down part of Route 2 in Littleton and sent a tractor-trailer careening into the guardrail Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews arriving at the eastbound side of the highway around 3:45 p.m. found the damaged tractor-trailer and pick up truck wedged against the rail and a second, overturned pickup truck, according to state police.

Crews worked to clear the wreck and were able to open the far left lane to oncoming traffic. The roadway was totally reopened by 5:20 p.m.

No one was injured.

@LittletonFD @harvardfire on scene RT 2 East of 111 multi car crash road closed pic.twitter.com/S8gCvzUUtT — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) July 15, 2020

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

