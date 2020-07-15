Multi-vehcile crash sends tractor-trailer careening into guardrail, shuts down part of Rt. 2 in Littleton

LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash temporarily shut down part of Route 2 in Littleton and sent a tractor-trailer careening into the guardrail Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews arriving to the eastbound side of the road worked to clear the wreck and were able to open the far left lane to oncoming traffic.

There has been no word on any injuries.

@LittletonFD @harvardfire on scene RT 2 East of 111 multi car crash road closed pic.twitter.com/S8gCvzUUtT — Littleton Fire Dept. (@LittletonFD) July 15, 2020

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)