Multi-vehicle crash causing delays on I-495 in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash closed down both travel lanes on Interstate 495 in Middleborough Monday night.

The accident occurred just before Exit 2, according to a post on the Massachusetts State Police Twitter page.

The breakdown lane is currently open to traffic though drivers in the area should expect delays.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Route 495 S/B prior to Exit 2 in #Middleboro. Multi-vehicle crash reported, both travel lanes closed at this time. Breakdown lane is open to traffic. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) August 4, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)