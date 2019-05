BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two lanes on Route 24 in Brockton have been temporarily closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Massachusetts State Police Troopers responding to the reported accident around 4:30 p.m. Sunday found two cars with significant front end damage.

Two lanes had to be closed as crews worked to clear the scene.

Minor injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.