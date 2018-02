AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - Several lanes on the Mass Pike in Auburn are closed Tuesday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.

MassDOT says four lanes are closed on the westbound side of the highway at Bryn Mawr Ave.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Heavy traffic delays are expected.

This is breaking news story. It will be update as more details become available.

#MAtraffic Alert: Auburn , I-90 WB at Bryn Mawr Ave- earlier multi-vehicle crash. Only left lane open. Delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 6, 2018

