Multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash that closed Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich.
The crash just before Exit 5 prompted state police to close both lanes and detour traffic at Exit 4.
The crash resulted in minor injuries.
No additional information was immediately released.
