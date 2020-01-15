Multi-vehicle crash closes stretch of Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are responding to a multi-vehicle crash that closed Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich.

The crash just before Exit 5 prompted state police to close both lanes and detour traffic at Exit 4.

The crash resulted in minor injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

#MAtraffic Multi-vehicle crash, Rte 6 EB prior to x.5 in #Sandwich. Both lanes closed. Traffic detoured at x.4 (Chase Road). Minor injuries reported. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 15, 2020

