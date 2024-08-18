CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Candia, New Hampshire on Saturday that left three people dead and two injured, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported head-on crash involving two vehicles determined a 2-1- Toyota Tundra side-swiped a 2018 Nissan Sentra, hit a guardrail, and then veered across the median and into the westbound lanes, where it struck a 2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, according to New Hampshire State police.

The drivers of the Toyota Tundra and Jeep Grand Wagoneer died from injuries sustained in the crash. A passenger in the Jeep suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Elliot Hospital, where they were also pronounced dead.

Their names have not been released.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan Sentra suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Elliot Hospital as a precaution.

While speed appears to be a factor in the crash, all aspects remain under investigation.

