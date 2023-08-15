DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash involving at least four vehicles in Dorchester Tuesday morning led to a pickup truck driver plowing into part of a house, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said the truck driver was taken to a hospital after troopers and emergency crews responded to Gallivan Boulevard around 9 a.m.

According to Procopio, the crash happened by the intersection with Oakridge Street and started after a collision between a Ford F-150 and Jeep Wrangler

“That collision caused the F150 to veer off the road and strike the foundation of the house at 85 Gallivan Blvd., and the Wrangler to strike the two vehicles parked on Oakridge Street,” Procopio stated. “The cause of the crash is under investigation.”

Authorities said the 63-year-old Dorchester man who had been driving the F150 was taken to a hospital and treated for what were possibly minor injuries. Also inside the pickup truck was a 63-year-old woman from Dorchester, who did not appear to be injured.

Procopio also identified the driver of the Jeep Wrangler as a 19-year-old man from Dedham. No details on any possible charges were released.

According to the MSP spokesperson, inspectors with the City of Boston were later called to the scene to evaluate the damage to the building struck.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)