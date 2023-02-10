A crash involving at least seven cars on I-95 in Needham is causing significant delays on the southbound side of the highway.

The MassDOT said the right and center lanes were closed to traffic near Exit 35 as a result.

Multi vehicle crash in #Needham on I-95-SB near Exit 35, Highland Ave. The right lane and center lane are closed. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 10, 2023

Footage showed vehicles maneuvering around the crash scene and through the left lane, passing a scene that involved several vehicles that had varying degrees of damage.

Massachusetts State Police said a total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash, and advised drivers to expect delays.

#MAtraffic Troopers on scene Rte 128 SB in Needham with a 7 car crash. Only one lane of travel is open at this time. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 10, 2023

Officials have not yet said whether there were any injuries.

