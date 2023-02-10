A crash involving at least seven cars on I-95 in Needham is causing significant delays on the southbound side of the highway.
The MassDOT said the right and center lanes were closed to traffic near Exit 35 as a result.
Footage showed vehicles maneuvering around the crash scene and through the left lane, passing a scene that involved several vehicles that had varying degrees of damage.
Massachusetts State Police said a total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash, and advised drivers to expect delays.
Officials have not yet said whether there were any injuries.
