SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 195 eastbound in Somerset on Thursday night that left a driver dead, officials said.

Troopers responding to a three-car crash around 7:45 p.m. determined the crash appeared to be caused by a wrong-way operator who was rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

Officials closed all of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 195 to support the investigation.

Traffic continues to pass using the breakdown lane.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)