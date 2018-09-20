Multi-vehicle crash in the O’Neill Tunnel causing traffic delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash in the O’Neill Tunnel is causing traffic delays for commuters heading into the city Thursday morning.

State police say the crash, which closed multiple lanes, occurred on Route 93 south at Exit 24.

All lanes have since reopened, though motorists should still expect delays.

Both crashes are clear! https://t.co/FWKzRDHMmq — Alaina Pinto (@alainapinto) September 20, 2018

#MAtraffic Rte. 93 south at Exit 24 A&B , O'Neil Tunnel, in #Boston, Multi-vehicle crash resulting in multiple lanes closed. Left lane open. Expect delays. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 20, 2018

