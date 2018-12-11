Multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck shuts down I-190 in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck has shut down a section of Interstate 190 in Worcester, officials said.

Troopers responding to the northbound side of the highway about 12:30 p.m. found several vehicles that had crashed near Exit 1, according to Massachusetts State Police.

All northbound lanes will be closed until further notice.

The ramp from Gold Star Boulevard to I-190 north is also closed.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional details were available.

#MAtraffic Multi-vehicle Crash, including a dump-truck, I-190 NB, north of x.1 in #Worcester. ALL lanes, NB are currently closed. Ramp from Gold Star Blvd to 190 NB is also closed. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 11, 2018

