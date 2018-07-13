Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus injures several in Ted Williams Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston sent six people to the hospital, state police said.

Troopers responding to the westbound side of the tunnel for a report a serious accident found several vehicles, including a school bus, that had crashed.

Several people were taken to area hospitals with minor to serious injuries, according to police. No passengers on the bus were hurt.

All westbound lanes, which were closed to traffic as a result of the accident, have reopened.

No additional details were available.

