Multi-vehicle crash involving school bus shuts down Ted Williams Tunnel

BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus has shut down the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston, state police said.

Troopers responding to the westbound side of the tunnel for a report a serious accident found several vehicles, including a school bus, that had crashed.

Several people were taken to area hospitals with minor to serious injuries, according to police. No passengers on the bus were hurt.

One westbound lane is opened to traffic. Motorists should expect delays.

No additional details were available.

July 13, 2018

