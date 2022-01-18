NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus is snarling traffic in Nashua, New Hampshire, as motorists hit the road for the Tuesday evening commute.

The crash happened on overpass above the Everett Turnpike in the area of Exit 4.

Video from SKY7 HD showed large tow trucks working to clear away a number of damaged vehicles, including the bus and an SUV that appeared to be resting on a sidewalk.

There were no students on the bus at the time and no injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)