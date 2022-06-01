QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus van on Interstate 93 in Quincy Wednesday afternoon.

The school van was badly damaged in the crash and ended up overturning on the side of the busy highway with a shattered windshield.

No injuries were reported but the crash caused severe delays in both directions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

