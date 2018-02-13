Multi-vehicle crash involving state police cruiser closes part of Mass Pike

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a state police cruiser Tuesday morning has closed a section of the Mass Pike in Framingham.

Authorities say all lanes are closed on I-90 eastbound near Exit 12.

Sky7 video showed a badly damaged SUV and a box truck, along with debris scattered across the highway.

The crash has resulted in injuries, according to police. The trooper reportedly suffered minor injuries, but at least one person suffered serious injuries.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area. It’s not clear when the crash will be cleared. Traffic is backed up for miles.

BREAKING #MAtraffic I-90 EB at x.12 in #Framingham, multi-veh Crash, involving MSP cruiser. ALL lanes closed at this time. Injuries reported, unknown on trooper at this point. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 13, 2018

