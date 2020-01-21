Multi-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer snarls evening traffic on I-495 in Milford

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer is snarling evening traffic on Interstate 495 in Milford on Tuesday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway near mile marker 51.8 found an overturned Thurston Foods truck that had gone off the highway, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The truck veered off the highway after crashing with a car, state police said.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Video from Sky7 HD showed traffic backed up for miles.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)