BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Five people are hospitalized after a two-vehicle rollover crash on Cape Cod on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Santuit-Newtown and Falmouth roads around 8:30 p.m. found a two-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles on its side, according to police.

Four people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital by ambulance and one person later transported themselves.

One of the people taken to the hospital was reported to have multi-system trauma, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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