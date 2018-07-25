Multi-vehicle crash on I-93 causing heavy delays

BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 93 southbound is causing heavy delays.

The crash on the lower deck occurred about 3:20 p.m., sending people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a post on the Massachusetts State Police’s Twitter page.

