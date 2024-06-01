BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Massachusetts Pike in Boston sent a box truck onto train tracks Friday afternoon, police confirmed.

The truck was hanging over the guardrail, partially blocking the MBTA Commuter Rail tracks, according to Massachusetts State Police. Minor injuries were reported, police said.

The two right travel lanes were closed as of 9 p.m. No other information was immediately available.

