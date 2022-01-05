PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on Route 128 northbound in Peabody is causing traffic backups.

One pickup truck could be seen rolled over on its side.

Massachusetts State Police warned drivers to take it slower than normal due to the possibility of slick roads conditions as freezing drizzle fell.

No additional information has been released.

Good morning commuters. If you’re driving this morning, please take it a little slower than normal. Some roads are icy. Be safe. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 5, 2022

