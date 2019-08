BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 southbound in Brockton occurred late Friday night.

Traffic slowed down as crews worked to clean up the area.

Cars were severely damaged.

There is no word yet on the condition of any drivers or passengers.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)