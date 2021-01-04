Multi-vehicle crash prompts lane closure on I-93

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers were urged to avoid the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Dorchester Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of the crash just north of Exit 15 on the southbound side of Interstate 93, according to a post on the State Police Department’s Twitter page.

The left travel lane was closed as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

No further information was released.

Troopers on scene, multi-car crash, Rt 93 SB, north of exit 15. The left travel lane is closed at this time. Update to follow. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 4, 2021

