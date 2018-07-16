Multi-vehicle crash shuts down stretch of Route 2 in Erving

ERVING, MASS. (WHDH) - A stretch of Route 2 is closed in both directions Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash in Erving, state police said.

Troopers, firefighters, and EMS crews are responding to the crash.

Multiple tow truck have been dispatched to the scene, according to police.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries. The cause of the crash is not clear.

Motorists should expect delays on the highway.

Troopers on scene of a multi-vehicle crash on RT 2 in Erving. Road closed in both directions. Fire/EMS is tending to occupants. Tows have been dispatched. Update to follow. #MAtraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 16, 2018

