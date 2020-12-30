Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Zakim Bridge in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A multi-vehicle crash shut down part of the Zakim Bridge in Boston on Wednesday night.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of the highway around 8 p.m. found at least three damaged vehicles scattered across the travel lanes, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Non-life-threatening injuries have been reported, state police said.

Crews are working to clear the wreckage but police warned motorists to expect delays.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Non-life-threatening injuries reported. Crews working to quickly reopen lanes. Expect temporary delays. https://t.co/soML9cTYtB pic.twitter.com/9ILdhUyFhP — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 31, 2020

