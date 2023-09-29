WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Route 3 in Weymouth on Friday morning that resulted in serious injuries and lengthy delays for commuters.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash on the southbound side of the highway just after 5 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries in #Weymouth on RT-3-SB at MM-38.4. The two left lanes are closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 29, 2023

