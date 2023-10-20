FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - At least seven people were arrested in Fall River this week after police responded to a group of juveniles allegedly causing a disturbance.

The Fall River Police Department said the arrests came after officers were initially called to a CVS pharmacy on President Avenue around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the police department, a caller had reported that “a large group of juveniles” was causing a disturbance at the business at 1620 President Ave.

Authorities said that upon police arriving, the group appeared to disperse into a nearby McDonald’s, leading to officers entering the restaurant to “ensure that there were no additional disturbances inside,” according to a post on the Fall River PD Facebook page.

Management at the McDonald’s then informed police that the juveniles were not welcome at the restaurant “due to the fighting behavior which had taken place prior to them entering the business.”

The police department said that when the officers informed the juveniles, they allegedly became confrontational and refused to leave.

Body camera footage released by Fall River PD showed that as officers attempted to arrest a teen for trespassing, the group appeared to interfere and crowded police, resulting in at least seven arrests being made in total.

In their Facebook post, the department later said there would be an increase in police presence in the area on Thursday.

Details on possible charges the group of teens may be facing were not released.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)