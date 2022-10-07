BOSTON (WHDH) - Several people were arrested after a massive fight at Carter Playground off of Columbus Avenue was broken up by police.

A massive police response could be seen at the the park near Northeastern University, with officers called in while a football game was apparently wrapping up.

The brawl allegedly involved large numbers of teenagers, though police are still working to confirm what led up to the mass confrontation.

With the Boston Police headquarters a few blocks away, off of Tremont Street, a number of officers quickly arrived to break the fight up soon after it was reported.

According to the police department, multiple teens were arrested and face charges that include Disorderly Conduct.

Officials could not confirm an exact number of arrests, or if there were any injuries during the response, though a 7NEWS camera appeared to capture an officer being treated on the scene by an EMS crew.

By 11 p.m., the crowd had completely dissipated, with a few people seen using the playground’s fields afterwards.

