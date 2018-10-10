Multiple bear sightings reported in Billerica

BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are warning Billerica residents to be on alert after multiple bear sightings were reported Wednesday.

Residents reported sightings in the area of Riverview Road, Outlook Road, and Moran Street, according to Billerica Animal Control.

Those who live in the area are asked to remove all sources of food near their homes, such as bird seed and trash.

Concerned residents can contact Billerica Animal Control at 978-215-9639.

