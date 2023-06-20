COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people in Cohasset recently experienced a bear scare as a black bear was spotted in town.

One woman told 7NEWS she was shocked to find a bear on her porch. She said the bear was looking for food in her birdfeeder.

Elsewhere, a family dog walked right up to a bear before his owner pulled him back.

“I looked to the side out the window and a bear had decided to climb up on my porch,” said Jen Connell.

“Just yesterday we were all sitting right outside right at that table by that bird feeder having a cookout for Father’s Day,” she said.

The bear Connell saw is likely the same bear that has been making its way across the South Shore in recent days.

Vincent Dunn was reading the paper outside his home in Cohasset on Monday when he said he realized his dog Lars was about to have a close encounter with the bear.

“I yell to my wife and daughter…‘There’s a black bear in the yard,’” Dunn said.

Dunn said he walked up to his dog, grabbed his collar and walked him away from the bear.

“[T]hen the bear ambled on down the wall and then just walked in the water and swam across the pond,” he said.

Cohasset police put out a head up to residents that the black bear would likely be making its way into town. Once it did, the bear got a police escort aimed at making sure no humans or animals were harmed as it trekked across town.

Videos shared with 7NEWS documented weekend bear sightings in Scituate. Bear sighting were also reported in Hanover and Norwell.

In Hingham Monday night, police shared a photo saying a bear had been seen entering World’s End in town.

“We ask that you please give the animal space,” police said.

Officials in Cohasset said, if the bear seen locally is in danger, crews will relocate it. So far, though, officials said the animal has been nothing but docile.

Still, experts recommend removing bird feeders, cleaning and covering grills and securing any outdoor trash to make a property less appealing.

“I haven’t even seen a black bear in Alaska nevermind in Cohasset,” Dunn said.

“I can’t wait to keep watchin online to see where he goes next,” Connell said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)