MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Multiple locations around Manchester, N.H. have been hit in recent weeks as part of a string of at least six attacks with BB and pellet guns, according to police.

The attacks have spanned roughly a month, with the first taking place on Feb. 9. A window at the Manchester Police Department was hit on Feb. 21. Additional attacks have since targeted a gas station, a Burger King restaurant, a Rite Aid and a Bank of America.

At Heavens Gas Station, police said damage included a window with a hole through it and another window shattered altogether. Investigators believe somebody fired a pellet gun at the building, where the station’s owner said an employee was inside working at the time.

“They heard a big blast and they were scared what happened,” Hammad Zaka told 7NEWS.

Zaka said his employee looked at the window and saw the hole in it.

He said this kind of attack has happened twice at his shop on Webster Street. The cost of replacing a window, he said, is $1,000.

“It is frustrating because, as a small business, there’s a lot of expenses, with electricity bills going up — skyrocketing — and this is an extra expense out of our pockets,” Zaka said.

Discussing this latest attack, Zaka said he has a message for whoever is responsible.

“If somebody is doing this for fun, please don’t do it,” he said. “This is serious stuff and it can be hurtful.”

Manchester police said they’re still investigating to confirm whether all the recent BB and pellet gun attacks are connected. They have asked anyone with information on these incidents to reach out.

