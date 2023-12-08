REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple cars were damaged early Friday morning in a crash in Revere.

The crash happened on Abruzzi Street and appeared to involve several vehicles. A home in the area also appeared to be damaged.

Emergency crews were spotted on scene and cars were eventually towed away from the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)