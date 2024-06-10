BOSTON (WHDH) - An erratic driver hit several vehicles in Dorchester Monday afternoon, according to Boston police.

Police said they received a call just before 3 p.m. about more than a dozen cars getting hit in the area of Centre Street. SKY7-HD spotted a black car with extensive damage to the hood.

No other information was immediately available as of 4 p.m.

