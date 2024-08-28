AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Home surveillance video shows a man trying to open the doors of cars parked in a driveway in Avon early Tuesday.

Avon police announced that multiple vehicles were either stolen or entered and ransacked overnight on McCoy Street, Brentwood Avenue, Oliver Street, and Packard Street, reminding residents to lock their cars.

Jen Manning’s car was one of the vehicles that was stolen.

“Honestly, I didn’t think much of it until I walked over and looked out my window and it was gone,” Manning said.

Video obtained by 7News shows a group checking out cars in an Avon neighborhood. Manning said at least two of her neighbors had their cars stolen, as well.

“They didn’t even take anything. Expensive tools, all kinds of stuff. They didn’t even take anything,” Manning said. “The cars they rummaged through, they didn’t take credit cards. One lady — her pocketbook, they didn’t even take anything, they took change out of the car. So, then why the car?”

Neighbor Amie Niesen said her car was broken into.

“I woke up to go to work at 3:30 in the morning because I work at Dunkin’ Donuts and everything was just like this and I was like ‘Did anyone go through my car?’” Niesen said.

However, she realized that nothing had been stolen.

“It’s a big wakeup call, now I know I have to lock my car every day and make sure everything else is,” Niesen said.

“My mother always tells me to make sure my doors are locked every night. So I got a lecture this morning,” Manning said. “So yes, we’re going to check our cars every day. We’re going to send a reminder to everybody at night before I go to bed in the neighborhood to do that. We’re going to get the Ring doorbell, I guess.”

Police recommend residents park in well-lit areas or inside garages. They should also avoid leaving valuables inside their vehicles, police said.

Manning now has a message to whomever stole her car.

“I just want to tell them that the things you’re doing, you don’t think are hurting anyone, you are. We’re all just get up and go to work every day and take care of ourselves and our families and what you did does hurt another person,” Manning said.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious should contact the Avon Police Department at 508-583-6677, authorities said.

Avon police have not returned a request for comment.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)