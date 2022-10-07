WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WHDH) – A group of children on the Cape needed medical attention after officials say they were exposed to chemicals used for cleaning swimming pools during an afterschool program.

Crews were called to the YMCA Cape Cod center on Friday afternoon where seven children were reportedly having breathing problems. Barnstable Fire said the kids, ages 5 to 10, appeared to have been exposed to muriatic acid, a solution often used for cleaning pools.

Barnstable Police were also called in as officials treated the matter as a hazmat situation after being called in after 2:30 p.m.

The children were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation, according to the YMCA’s President and CEO, Stacie Peugh.

In a statement, Peugh said updates on the children were not available yet, and that the organization has been following up with their parents.

The statement also noted the YMCA would be open Saturday morning as scheduled.

