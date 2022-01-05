WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Multiple crashes on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire are causing major traffic delays on Wednesday morning as freezing rain falls across much of the region.
A stretch of the northbound side of highway between Salem and Windham is closed and emergency crews are tending to a number of vehicles that have gone off the road.
Photos from the scene showed cars and trucks spun around backwards and sideways as tow trucks worked the move them out of the way of traffic.
It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crashes.
New Hampshire State Police also reported extreme icing on Route 101.
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation urged motorists to use caution on the slick roads and seek alternate routes.
In Massachusetts, 401 pieces of equipment have been deployed across the state to treat icy roads and highways.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect through the morning.
This is developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)