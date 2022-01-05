WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Multiple crashes on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire are causing major traffic delays on Wednesday morning as freezing rain falls across much of the region.

A stretch of the northbound side of highway between Salem and Windham is closed and emergency crews are tending to a number of vehicles that have gone off the road.

Photos from the scene showed cars and trucks spun around backwards and sideways as tow trucks worked the move them out of the way of traffic.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crashes.

New Hampshire State Police also reported extreme icing on Route 101.

The New Hampshire Department of Transportation urged motorists to use caution on the slick roads and seek alternate routes.

In Massachusetts, 401 pieces of equipment have been deployed across the state to treat icy roads and highways.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect through the morning.

A lot of us have now flipped over to rain. HOWEVER still freezing rain and ICE in New Hampshire and Massachusetts between the Merrimack Valley and Route 3. pic.twitter.com/sNZEs1qPCc — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 5, 2022

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ Extreme icing conditions on Route 101.



Please drive with caution and avoid driving until the conditions improve, if possible. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/4uxERLhGq3 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) January 5, 2022

Breaking:93 north in Windham NH remains closed…it’s 29 degrees and raining and multiple cars are off the road #7News pic.twitter.com/EizimAsxnq — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 5, 2022

Cars heading north on 93 in Windham are facing sideways and backwards and emergency responders and tow trucks are scrambling to calls #7News pic.twitter.com/aJ7AVY6UoP — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) January 5, 2022

Be Advised NH #traveladvisory ⚠️

Full road closure of I-93 Northbound at mm 6.2 Salem due to mv crash.

Please seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/1hNUQmjjuu — NHDOT (@NewHampshireDOT) January 5, 2022

