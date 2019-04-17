Multiple departments battle large brush fire near Route 128 in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple departments battled a large brush fire that broke in a field near Route 128 in Needham on Wednesday evening.

Photos tweeted by the Westwood Fire Department showed a large plume of black smoke billowing into the air and flames charring dead vegetation.

Fire crews from Boston, Westwood, Weston, and Needham worked to extinguish the blaze.

Most of the fire has since been knocked down.

No additional information was immediately available.

Westwood Fire responding mutual aid to the Town of Needham for the large brush fire on Rte 128. — Westwood Fire (@westwoodfire) April 17, 2019

128 brush fire pic.twitter.com/2lSPZXfmmu — Westwood Fire (@westwoodfire) April 17, 2019

