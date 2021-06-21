BOSTON (WHDH) - A tragic weekend on the water left multiple people dead and an 11-year-old girl missing in New England.

Officers responding to a report of a possible drowning on Hillside Drive in Wrentham, Massachusetts around 8 p.m. Saturday found family members performing CPR on 1-year-old Angelo Nicoloro, who had been pulled from the water of their above-ground swimming pool, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

About 24 hours later, divers located a teenager who had drowned at Sebbins Pond in Bedford, New Hampshire following a two-hour search, according to police.

In Warwick, Rhode Island, divers are continuing to search for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Narragansett Bay on Sunday, the Coast Guard reported.

A 30-year-old man died trying to save her and two other people were taken to a hospital, fire officials said.

Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi called the man, whose name has not been released, a “hero.”

Warwick Fire Chief Peter McMichael says this isn’t the first incident at the beach and he wants everyone to keep water safety in mind, especially rip currents.

“People walk out there and do not realize just how fast the tide can come in sweep them away,” he said. “The current is very, very strong here.”

