CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials in Massachusetts are investigating several recent fires as arson.

Investigators in Southbridge declared a fire that broke out on Union Street last month as arson. They are offering a $5,000 reward for information on the fire, which spread to multiple buildings and displaced nearly 30 people.

Officials in Chelsea said a fire at a warehouse in November was also intentionally set. This fire forced the closure of nearby schools and the commuter rail. Fire officials said there is evidence that people were there when the fire started. A reward is being offered in that case as well.

One house in Brockton went up in flames twice this year, once in March and once on Tuesday. The house had been vacant since the March fire.

Investigators are still searching for the person who set a church in Franklin in October. The flames there were quickly knocked out and no one was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)