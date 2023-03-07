WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police launched an investigation Tuesday after reports of multiple high-end motor vehicles stolen from a dealership on Bear Hill Road, officials announced.

Police said they responded to Eastside Motoring on Tuesday after fielding a report of the stolen vehicles. Police said motor vehicle parts were also stolen.

The incident remained under investigation as of Monday by Waltham police and the Massachusetts State Police.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 781-314-3550.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)